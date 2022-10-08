Furry Friends with Glenn, the dog!

Glenn is an energetic, 1-year-old pit bull mix available for adoption at the York County SPCA.

YORK, Pa. — Glenn is a happy and energetic pit bull mix who is looking for his new family at the York County SPCA; he is also this week's furry friend.

He's an athletic dog who loves to run around and play with toys.

Glenn was found as a stray in York and brought to the York County SPCA in May. Since then, he’s won over the hearts of the staff at the shelter.

Glenn is about 1-year-old and is looking for an active family that will take him on adventures.

“(He's a) good hiking dog, good athletic dog, probably would like to run around and all of that stuff," Kristen Dempwolf, communications director at the York County SPCA said.

Since the shelter does not know Glenn’s background, they aren’t quite sure how he’ll do with other dogs. Any prospective families will need to do a meet-and-greet to make sure everyone is a good fit.

“Like all of our animals, even if we know that they’re good with other dogs or kids or whoever, we always require meet-and-greets with anyone who lives in the home, dog or human," Dempwolf said. "And then with cats obviously you can’t bring cats in, but we always ask for a slow, managed introduction with other dogs in the home.”