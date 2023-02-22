Furry Friends with Ginny, the dog!

Ginny is an energetic and cuddly dog looking for her forever family at the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Ginny, is brought to us by the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.

Ginny is a sweetheart who instantly starts wagging her tail and dancing when she meets new people.

She’s a 6-year-old mix who was found as a stray in Lancaster, according to Tyler Lee, site lead at the shelter.

“She’s just a very sweet, very fun-loving girl," Lee told FOX43. "She’s a little on the older side. We think she’s around 6 years old, but she still has a lot of life, a lot of energy and a lot of love.”

Don’t let her age fool you—this girl is still a bubbly dog who’s looking for a family to join.

Ginny loves to eat treats and knows how to sit, too.

“She’s very goofy but she definitely just loves attention, loves being around people. Definitely very people oriented," said Lee.

Lee thinks Ginny would do great in a house with children of all ages. Unfortunately, she does not do as well with other dogs and will have to be the only pup in the house.

Whether the perfect addition to your family is Ginny or another dog at the shelter, Lee says they’ll find just the right fit for you.