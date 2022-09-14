Furry Friends with Ghost and Gretel, the dogs!

Ghost and Gretel are longtime residents at the York County SPCA and are looking to find their special families.

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friends are brought to us by the York County SPCA.

They have two dogs that have been at the shelter for quite some time that are looking for their forever families.

Our first furry friend is Ghost, a Pitbull who is just under 2-years-old. He's been at the shelter for almost a year.

Ghost is an energetic dog with a huge heart. He'll need a family who gives him extra attention, works with him on his manners, and provides structure at home. Ghost is highly treat-motivated, which will certainly help with training!

Ghost likes other dogs, but is not a fan of cats.

At the shelter, he thrives with enrichment activities and learning new tricks. Staff says he is an affectionate dog who loves to interact with people. They also say he'll make a great adventure buddy.

Our second furry friend this week is Gretel!

Gretel is a 10-year-old Rottweiler who has been at the shelter since January.

She was brought to the shelter by a Humane Society police officer through no fault of her own. Gretel has already won over the hearts of many at her temporary home, according to the shelter.

Not much is known about her past life, but she would do best in a cat-free home and with older, dog-savvy kids.

Ongoing socialization, housebreaking, crate training, and creating a routine are all recommended for this sweet gal.