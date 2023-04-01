Furry Friends with Frosty, the dog!

Frosty is a tripod with tons of energy to play. She's currently at Animal Rescue Inc. looking for her forever family.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Frosty, is brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County.

Frosty is a small, 2-year-old tripod who has lots of energy to burn and is looking for an active family to join.

At first glance, you would never know this energetic pup is missing a leg. Frosty lost her leg while living in her previous home, which she was rescued from due to poor living conditions, according to Phil Staelens of Animal Rescue Inc.

“She got her leg caught underneath a fence and with the damage it caused they had to remove her leg," Staelens says.

Frosty now has a clean bill of health and is winning over the staff at the shelter.

“Very lovable, high energy, [she] wants to play all the time," Staelens tells FOX43. "Doesn’t let the leg situation slow her down one bit.”

Frosty loves to walk and play with toys. The only problem with all of her energy is that she can be a bit of an escape artist according to Staelens. Her ideal family will have a fenced-in yard.

“A fenced yard would be very good for her. We’d make sure the fence is good and secure. And I would say a family with older children who are active. She’s still pretty much a pup," says Staelens.

While Frosty loves people, she doesn’t do as well with other dogs, so she needs to be the only dog in her home.

Staelens says that Frosty has been at the rescue since August and is hoping to find her a home soon.