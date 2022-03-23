Furry Friends with Friday, the dog!

Friday is just under a year old and has lots of energy! He is deaf, so he will need some extra training, but otherwise acts like a normal, playful dog.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Friday, the dog!

Friday is a mixed breed dog currently looking for his forever home. He is located at the PSPCA Lancaster Center, where staff tells FOX43 that Friday is a big goofball.

Friday is just under a year old and was found as a stray. After spending some time at the York County SPCA, he traveled to Lancaster hoping to get adopted.

Kisha Reinmiller from the PSPCA Lancaster Center says Friday has unfortunately not received much interest.

“We think part of that is because he is deaf, so he does have some special needs when it comes to training," Reinmiller said. "But he already knows some hand signals, like how to sit.”

Along with learning hand signals, Reinmiller says there are many options for parents of deaf dogs, like training them on vibrating collars. While Friday will require some extra training, being deaf does not affect his overall quality of life.

“He’s still super playful," she said. "He loves doing all the things normal dogs do. It’s just he needs different things when it comes to learning basic obedience."

Friday does well with other dogs and would prefer a family with kids older than 5-years-old, because he can startle a bit if he gets caught off guard.

He walks well on a leash and is also an excellent napper, as every day noises don’t interrupt his sleep.