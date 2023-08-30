This week's Furry Friend is Frankie, the cat!

Frankie is a 2-year-old cat looking for his forever family at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is a feline brought to us by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

Frankie is a 2-year-old medium-hair cat who was found as a stray. He is now at the Pet Pantry looking for his forever family.

Frankie is described as a sweet and calm guy who loves head rubs and chin scratches. He loves to snack on treats and also gets along with other cats, too.

Frankie is neutered, microchipped and up to date on all of his vaccines. Now all he needs is his new family!