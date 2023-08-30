This week's Furry Friend is Frankie, the cat!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is a feline brought to us by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.
Frankie is a 2-year-old medium-hair cat who was found as a stray. He is now at the Pet Pantry looking for his forever family.
Frankie is described as a sweet and calm guy who loves head rubs and chin scratches. He loves to snack on treats and also gets along with other cats, too.
Frankie is neutered, microchipped and up to date on all of his vaccines. Now all he needs is his new family!
If you're interested in adding this Furry Friend to your family, the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County encourages all prospective adopters to complete an adoption application online. Once you apply, an adoption coordinator will reach out to you to schedule a meet and greet.