Furry friends with four York City kittens

YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friends are four kittens available for adoption at Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom.

These four kitties were found in York City as strays and are looking for loving homes.

They are about 10 weeks old, and three are orange and one is black. They are all males.

Animal Rescue Inc. assures that they will be neutered, given all their shots and be tested for the leukemia virus and feline immune virus, plus they will be wormed and given flea treatment.