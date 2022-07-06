This week's furry friends are Diego and Arrow, the dogs!

We've got two pups from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue this week.

Diego

This week's first furry friend is Diego, the dog!

Diego is a 4-year-old Pitbull mix.

He is a strong, energetic, playful cuddle bug who loves going on walks and chewing on his toys in his fenced-in yard, according to Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

When he's not out enjoying the summer breeze, Diego can be found curled up watching TV or supervising the front office.

Diego knows basic commands such as sit, down, wait, and he even knows how to walk on a leash, also according to the shelter.

Since he is a medium-sized dog, Diego would do best in a home with children over the age of 12. He would also prefer a home with no cats. A home with other dogs would be fine, the shelter says, with proper introduction.

If you're interested in adopting Diego, click here.

Arrow

This week's second furry friend is Arrow, the dog!

He is a 2-year-old pup with a goofy, playful personality.

Like Diego, Arrow is energetic, loveable, and cuddly. He loves to play ball, take walks, and go on car rides, according to Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

When Arrow is not playing outside, he likes to pass time by chewing on a bone, snuggling with his foster parents, and giving kisses.

Arrow knows basic commands, and walks well on leash.

The shelter says that his foster parents have nothing but good things to say about him, and that he truly is man's best friend.

Also like Diego, Arrow would do well in a home with children over the age of 12, and slow introductions with other dogs in the home would be best.