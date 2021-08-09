Furry friends with Dexter, the dog!

Dexter is eight-years-old and is "looking for love in his golden years," according to the York County SPCA.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Dexter, the dog!

Dexter is eight-years-old and is "looking for love in his golden years," according to the York County SPCA. He is one of the shelter's longest-term kennel residents.

He loves playing with toys and with the volunteers at the shelter. He is reportedly housebroken and walks well on leash. He is very food-motivated.

Dexter would prefer to be the only dog in his "furever" home, also according to the SPCA.

He has some skin allergies that have gotten better since coming to the shelter, and if you have a "soft spot for seniors and the space in your heart for this sweet fella," the shelter would love for you to consider taking Dexter in.