Furry friends with Destiny, the dog!

Destiny is a 4-month-old puppy recently rescued by the York County SPCA. She has a ton of energy and is looking for an active family to adopt her.

NORTH YORK, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Destiny, a 4-month-old lab mix. Destiny recently arrived in Pennsylvania after the York County SPCA rescued her from a shelter in Arkansas.

“She’s been vaccinated, she’s microchipped, [and] she’s been spayed," Kristen Dempwolf, the communications director at the York County SPCA, said. "She’s just waiting for her family to come and adopt her."

Dempwolf says that Destiny will be the perfect companion for an active family.

“She’s very, very sweet [and] very friendly," Dempwolf said. "I think she’s going to be very high energy. Definitely good for somebody who likes to hike or be outside."

Along with zooming around the yard and playing with toys, Destiny is also great at snuggling and loves to give puppy kisses.

Given that Destiny is still a puppy, she will need some training in her new home.

“She’s kind of all over the place and crazy, which is fun, but you have to teach them good behaviors," Dempwolf said. "They don’t come with those...they have to be housebroken. They have to learn how to walk on a leash...it’s a lot like having a human baby: you have to teach them all those good behaviors you want them to have.”

Dempwolf said they are unsure of how Destiny will do with young kids, so it’s important to bring your entire family to meet her before adopting.