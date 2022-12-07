Furry Friends with Desi, the dog and Millie Bobbie Brown, the cat!

Desi and Millie Bobbie Brown are both looking for their new homes at the York County SPCA.

YORK, Pa. — Whether you’re a cat person or a dog person, we’ve got both options for you with this week’s Furry Friends!

First we have Millie Bobby Brown. There’s nothing strange about this tabby, who was found as a stray and brought to the York County SPCA. She is described as very sweet and easy to love.

Millie is about 6-years-old and has been at the shelter for about a year. She is ready to find a more permanent home.

Kristen Dempwolf of the York County SPCA says Millie would do best as a single pet in a home with experienced cat owners.

“I think she’d do best in a house where she’s the focal point, for sure," Dempwolf said.

Millie loves being pet on her head and back and would be the perfect addition to a home looking for a laid back and independent companion.

If you’re looking for a new family member that’s a bit bigger, Dempwolf has the perfect pet for you.

Desi is an 8-year-old pit mix who was also found as a stray. Desi is a low-energy dog but is super loving.

“She's a very sweet girl. Definitely a couch potato," Dempwolf tells FOX43. "She takes a minute to warm up but she’s a very sweet dog.”

Desi arrived at the shelter with some medical problems, though she is doing much better now thanks to some help from the shelter veterinarians. Her future family will still need to stay on top of a few things.

“She does have a chronic dry eye condition, so she will need medication probably throughout her life," Dempwolf said.

Both Desi and Millie can be visited during the York County SPCA’s walk-in hours, which are Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.