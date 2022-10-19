Furry Friends with Denver, the dog!

Denver is an energetic and affectionate 3-year-old pup at the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week’s furry friend comes from the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

Denver is a 3-year-old meathead who shelter staff describe as a total ham. He's been at the shelter for over a month now looking for his family.

Paige Mitcheltree, an animal care specialist at the PSPCA Lancaster Center, says Denver came to the shelter as a stray. He had some skin issues when he first arrived, but has gotten medical treatment and is good to go! She describes him as energetic and affectionate.

"He’s a lovebug," she told FOX43. "He’s super duper obsessed with people and just being right by people. He’s got a lot of energy so he definitely likes to play, he likes to pull on the leash, and stuff like that.”

Denver is working on mastering his tricks. Because of his high energy, Denver’s family will ideally be active and down for walks, hikes, or any other activities to get some energy out.

“I think he would do best with an active family," Mitcheltree went on. "Someone who is super duper into playing with their dog and stuff like that."

Denver does have to be the only dog in his family. Shelter staff are unsure about how he will do with cats. Human siblings would be great as long as they are over 3 years old and prepared for his energy.