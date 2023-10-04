Furry Friends with Connie, the dog!

Connie is a 4 year old beagle who loves walks through the leaves and cuddles on the couch. She's available for adoption at Animal Rescue Inc.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County. Connie is a 4-year-old beagle who was recently surrendered.

Connie has captivating eyes, soft, pumpkin spice colored fur, and the biggest smile. Her tail also constantly wags in the presence of people.

Phil Staelens, Director of the rescue, says Connie is a sweet and playful dog who will make almost any family happy.

“Very lovable. Very laid back. Very easy going. A typical beagle," he says. "Beagles are probably one of the nicest dogs. I think the ideal dog for an 8 to 10 year old child because they’re just so gentle.”

Connie does well with kids and other dogs, though the rescue isn’t quite sure how she’ll do with cats.

The one thing Connie is hoping for with her future family is that they like to get outside. She likes to play with toys, though she might not always bring a ball back when playing fetch. She also enjoys going for walks and does well on a leash.

Staelens says her ideal home will also have a fence.

“I highly recommend a fenced yard for beagles. You’ve got to watch them. They are escape artists. They like to dig holes so you’ve got to be very careful of that," says Staelens.

Connie knows basic commands and is hoping to win over her new family's hearts soon.

If you’re interested in adopting her, just fill out an application on Animal Rescue Inc.’s website.

If you're unable to adopt at this time but still want to support the rescue, they are hosting two big events this month.

On Saturday, October 21st the rescue is hosting a Halloween Pet Parade at Codorus State Park. This annual parade will feature prizes, treat bags and food with all proceeds benefiting the rescue.