Furry Friends with Cola, the dog!

Cola is a sweet and energetic puppy who is visually impaired, though that doesn't stop her from playing or walking with the staff at the York County SPCA.

YORK, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Cola, a 10-month-old puppy brought to us by the York County SPCA.

Cola is a pit bull mix who is described as energetic and loving.

You'll be hard pressed to find Cola without a big smile on her face, even while waiting for a few weeks now for her forever family to pick her up from the shelter.

Shelter staff say that Cola is visually impaired, though that doesn't slow her down. Staff and volunteers are able to help Cola with this limitation by wearing a bell while walking so she can hear them.

Cola loves to go on walks and give hugs. She has lots of energy, typical of a puppy. Though, they say she'll need some training when it comes to her manners.

Based on Cola's vision problems and need for training, her ideal family will have dog savvy children or teens.

Shelter staff are unsure how Cola will react to other dogs and reminds prospective families to bring all humans and dogs for a meet and greet before adoption.

The York County SPCA is still at capacity for dogs. All canine adoption fees are waived until further notice.