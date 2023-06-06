Furry Friends with Coffee, the cat

Coffee is a 2-year-old cat who is looking for his forever family at Animal Rescue Inc!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Coffee, a 2-year-old cat brought to us by Animal Rescue, Inc. in New Freedom, York County.

Coffee was found as a stray with a bad limp. The staff at Animal Rescue Inc. discovered that he had a broken leg that required a cast for a while.

Thanks to their medical intervention, Coffee's leg is now good as new and his limp is gone. Staff members say Coffee was a sweetheart through the entire healing process.

Coffee, like his namesake, is full of energy. He loves to run around and chase other cats. He is super friendly with both other cats as well as with people.