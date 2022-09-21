This week's furry friend is Chandler, the kitten!

Chandler is a 4-month-old kitten who is looking for his forever family at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is a kitten named Chandler!

Chandler was taken in by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County with his two siblings, Joey and Monica.

The kittens were a little sick after living on a farm, but after some medication and extra TLC, they are now perfectly healthy and looking for their new families.

Chandler is about 4-months-old and is a domestic short hair cat. He will fit into almost any family, whether they have kids, dogs, or other cats. Chandler is house-trained, fully vaccinated, neutered, and ready to go!

If a kitten isn't quite your speed, the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County has multiple cats looking for their forever family as well. They can help match you with your perfect companion.