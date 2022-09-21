This week's furry friend is Chandler, the kitten!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is a kitten named Chandler!
Chandler was taken in by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County with his two siblings, Joey and Monica.
The kittens were a little sick after living on a farm, but after some medication and extra TLC, they are now perfectly healthy and looking for their new families.
Chandler is about 4-months-old and is a domestic short hair cat. He will fit into almost any family, whether they have kids, dogs, or other cats. Chandler is house-trained, fully vaccinated, neutered, and ready to go!
If a kitten isn't quite your speed, the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County has multiple cats looking for their forever family as well. They can help match you with your perfect companion.
At this point in time, the Pet Pantry is doing adoptions by appointment only. If you are interested in adopting Chandler or any of the cats from the Pet Pantry, you can fill out an application on their website and schedule a time to do a meet-and-greet.