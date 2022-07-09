This week's furry friends are the kitties of Animal Rescue Inc.

The rescue told FOX43 that kitten season is lasting longer this year and that they have many cats and kittens looking for forever families.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — Staff at Animal Rescue, Inc. in New Freedom, York County say that kitten season is lasting a little longer than usual this year.

This week's Furry Friends is highlighting all of the cats and kittens in the shelter's care looking for their forever families.

Amy, the adoption coordinator at Animal Rescue, Inc., says that they have kittens of every color, breed, hair length, and more.

If you don't think a kitten is the best choice for your family right now, they also have multiple young cats that still have the energy of a kitten!

Senior cats are also perfect if you're looking for a more laid-back family member who wants to snuggle and relax as they live out their golden years.

If you can't commit to any pets long-term, fostering is also an option to help out. Fosters help to socialize kittens as well as take care of both the mamas and their kittens.