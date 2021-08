Buddy is described as "very friendly" and "good with other dogs, cats, and children."

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Buddy, the dog!

Buddy is a four-year-old poodle/terrier mix. He is described as "very friendly" and "good with other dogs, cats, and children." He's also very playful, according to the adoption agency.

He is fully up-to-date on all his vaccines, neutered, and Lyme and heartworm negative.