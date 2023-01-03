Furry Friends with Brutus, the dog!

Brutus is an energetic, mixed breed puppy who's looking for an active family to join at Animal Rescue Inc.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Brutus, is brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc. Brutus is an 8 month old, mixed breed puppy who is a bundle of energy.

“Still very much a puppy. Full of puppy life," says Phil Staelens, Director of Animal Rescue Inc. "Extremely energetic and definitely needs some training.”

Brutus knows how to sit and will always take a treat, so training shouldn't be too difficult with his new family.

Staelens says Brutus has been at the rescue for a few months. He was found as a stray in Shrewsbury. Brutus had a microchip. Unfortunately, it was not registered and they haven’t been able to find his original family. Staelens says this is a good reminder for any dog owners to make sure their pets are fully registered to them.

“You do have to register it. A lot of times the chips are registered with whoever installed the chip. In this case, they weren’t registered either," he says.

Brutus is hoping to find an active family to be a part of and would fit into almost any home.

“He’s very friendly," Staelens tells FOX43. "Gets along great with other dogs. Very playful. As you can see, he just loves attention.”

A fenced in yard would be perfect for Brutus to freely zoom around in.

Brutus does well with people, though Staelens suggests any kids be 8 and older since Brutus is so high energy and strong.

If your family doesn’t have room for any more pets right now, you can still support Animal Rescue Inc at their Doggy Egg Hunt on April 1st. There will be over 5000 eggs the rescue will hide from 10 am to 12 pm at Marge Goodfellow Park. The fundraiser will continue at Ale Craft Brewery from noon to 6 pm.