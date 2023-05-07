This week's Furry Friend is Boomer, the dog!

Boomer is an energetic dachshund mix who loves to run around and play fetch.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend is brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc. Boomer is a bundle of energy wrapped in a small package.

Boomer is a 3 and a half year old dachshund mix who loves to zoom around.

Phil Staelens, director of Animal Rescue Inc., describes Boomer as an incredibly energetic and active dog who loves to play.

Boomer's favorite activities include playing fetch with a ball and going on walks with shelter staff.

He's been on plenty of walks around New Freedom, York County as he's been at the shelter for a few months now after his previous family surrendered him.

“He was pretty much a surrender. A family had young children and he was just way too much for the young children," said Staelens.

Boomer’s perfect family can have kids as long as they are 10 or older.

“An active family with children, like I said, 10 plus. Fenced yard would probably work really well with him," Staelens told FOX43. "He’s always on the move. Very nosy and wants to know what’s going on. Wants to be in the middle of everything.”

Boomer does well with other dogs and would love a canine sibling. Unfortunately, he does not do as well with cats.

If you’re interested in adopting Boomer, you can fill out an application on Animal Rescue Inc’s website.