Furry Friends with Biscuit, the dog!

Biscuit is a sweet and friendly dog who would be a great fit for a family adopting for the first time!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Biscuit, a mixed breed dog who’s about 3 or 4-years-old.

She was found abandoned in Lancaster City and was pretty skinny when first rescued. Staff at the PSPCA Lancaster Center affectionately named her Biscuit as they brought her back to a good size.

“We gave her lots of treats and lots of love to plump her up and get her ready for adoption," Paige Mitcheltree, an animal care specialist at the shelter, said.

Biscuit loves treats and is learning all of the tricks to get them. She can sit, shake, and is learning to lie down. Mitcheltree says this makes Biscuit the perfect candidate for a new family looking to adopt.

“I think she would be a great dog for a first-time dog family because she is so easygoing," she said. "She already knows a good amount of tricks, I think she would do really well and fit right in and adjust to a new home environment."

Biscuit also does well with meeting new people and would do great in a home with kids, given how gentle she is.

“I think that she’s super duper outgoing in terms of people," Mitcheltree told FOX43. "She’s very friendly. I think that she’s going to be a dog who likes to play a lot, but she’s also going to be a dog who’s super happy just chilling out on the couch for the day.”

While Biscuit would do great in a home with kids, she would prefer to be the only dog at home.

Shelter staff hopes to find Biscuit a family who's willing to give her all the love and affection she deserves.