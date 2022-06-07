Bert warms up quickly and loves to run and play, while Ernie is a little timid and shy and takes a little longer to warm up to people, according to the shelter.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friends are Bert and Ernie, the dogs!

Animal Rescue Inc. does not know their breed, but says that they are 2-years-old.

Bert and Ernie would like to be adopted together, as they are bonded.

Both Bert and Ernie have been neutered, vaccinated, heartworm-tested, and microchipped.