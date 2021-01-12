Furry friends with Beau, the dog!

He is a 1-and-a-half-year-old Boxer/Labrador mix, and is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccines.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Beau, the dog!

Beau is described as fun and energetic, according to Animal Rescue Inc. They also say he walks well on leash and loves to cuddle.

Animal Rescue Inc. says that he should be the only pet in the house and would do well in an active home with older kids and a fence.