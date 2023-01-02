Furry Friends with Beau, the dog!

This boxer mix is about three years old and is very energetic and loving. He's been looking for his new family at Animal Rescue Inc. for two years now.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Beau, is brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc.

Beau is a big and cuddly dog who loves to play. Shelter staff describe him as extremely lovable, playful, and a dog who never turns down belly rubs.

When he’s not asking for pets or belly rubs, Beau is running around playing with toys in the backyard. It doesn’t matter if it’s a ball or a squeaky toy, Beau is going to chase it!

Phil Staelens, the director of Animal Rescue Inc, says Beau was found as a stray. He’s been at the shelter ever since.

“Beau was found up in Shrewsbury at Home Depot running around the parking lot. Someone found him and brought him to us," Staelens tells FOX43. "We’ve had him now for 2 years. Everybody here loves him, we don't understand why he doesn’t have a home.”

Beau knows his tricks and is always up to learning new ones if you have some treats.

He also loves to go on long walks and hikes and even swim in the creek on hot days. This dog would be the perfect adventure buddy for an active family!

“The ideal home for him would be someone with maybe teenagers. He’s kind of a big dog and he’s a little bit, I don’t want to say rough, but I think little kids he would probably knock them down," says Staelens.

While Beau does great with people, he doesn’t do as well with other animals and will have to be the only pet in his new home.

Staelens is hoping that someone will be able to adopt Beau soon.

If you’re not able to adopt Beau at this time, Animal Rescue Inc is hosting their Easter Egg Dog Hunt on April . It’s a great way to support the organization and have some fun with your dogs.