Furry friends with Batman, the cat

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Batman, the cat.

Batman is 1-year-old and is eager to find his forever home.

His personality depends on his mood; he can be slightly sassy, and sometimes he can be super sweet. He would do well in a home where he'll have the time to adjust to his new environment.

Batman would be the perfect pet for "someone who wants the true cat experience – moody, spirited, and very affectionate on his own terms."