Furry Friends with Banjo, the dog!

YORK, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Banjo, the dog!

Banjo is a 5 year old Plott Hound mix on the hunt for his perfect family. This pup weighs in at about 65 pounds and, while he may be a bigger dog, he is looking for a family to help him with his confidence.

Banjo's foster family describes Banjo as a sweetheart with a fragile soul. He does have some confidence and anxiety issues and can get reactive in new situations with strangers. However, Banjo has been working through these things with a trainer and is hoping to continue to improve with the help of his new family.

This pup has a beautiful brindle coat with a white chest. He also has a very expressive face.

Banjo loves walks, hikes, car rides, and playing. He is an active and high energy dog! His new home will need to have a fenced in yard so he can freely run around.

He is a highly food motivated dog and has many tricks up his sleeve, including knowing how to sit, shake, and roll over.

Banjo is still learning about toys and how to play with them with the help of his foster parents.

He gets along well with dogs when introduced slowly, however Banjo does not do as well with kids. His ideal home will be with an individual or couple.