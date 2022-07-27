Meet Atlas, this week's furry friend from the PSPCA Lancaster Center!

Atlas is described as a big marshmallow by the shelter. He's an 8-year-old, mixed breed dog looking for a family at the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Atlas is an 8-year-old, mixed-breed dog who has been at the PSPCA Lancaster Center for a few months now, and he's this week's furry friend!

Tyler Lee, lead manager for the shelter, says Atlas is a lower energy dog with a lot of love to give.

“He’s generally a pretty good walker, especially with his harness," he said. "He’s very sweet and affectionate. There are just times when he needs his space and some calm and quiet."

If there are kids in Atlas’ new family, they need to be 16-years-old or older. Otherwise, other dog siblings are perfectly fine.

“He’s done well with dogs of all different sizes," Lee went on. "Probably the main thing is as long as they’re mellow like he is and not up in his face or super hyper. He is 8, so he’s definitely not super bouncy, but he does still have some playfulness in him.”

Atlas does have some scars from where he had previous skin conditions, but he is all healed now, according to the shelter.

“As far as we know, he’s perfectly healthy and doesn’t have any health issues," Lee told FOX43. "He’s very sweet, very friendly. He does well meeting new people."

Atlas knows how to sit and will do just about anything for a treat.

“He’s pretty much just a big marshmallow, a big softy," Lee concluded.