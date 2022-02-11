Furry Friends with Animal Rescue Inc.

Animal Rescue Inc. has a several orange kittens and adult cats who are looking for their fur-ever home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Celebrate fall with its beautiful colors—on your newly adopted orange cat.

Animal Rescue Inc. has several orange kitties who are looking for their forever homes.

Take your pick of young or old, short or long haired—the rescue has them all.

Sweet and playful, these cats are would love a place to call their own. Their only requirements are a nice lap and a gentle hand for pets.

Unable to adopt at this time? You can also foster or sponsor an animal. Animal Rescue has cats and dogs of all ages that would benefit from a foster home.