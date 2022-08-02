Furry Friends with Gramps, the dog!

Gramps is an easy going, laid-back pup who loves getting pet and snuggling on the couch.

YORK, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend is an older dog looking to spend his golden years cuddled up with his new family.

Meet Gramps: a hound mix who is 12-years-old. He's a pretty laid back guy who would do well in any home, according to Kaila Young from the York County SPCA.

“He is just so easy going [and] laid-back that we think he’d be fine with any age group: younger children, teenagers, I think he would do fine," Young said.

Gramps walks well on a leash and knows a few tricks too!

Although he doesn’t have as much energy as a puppy, he is always down for some scratches and quality snuggle time on the couch.

Gramps was found as a stray and recently had surgery to remove a mass from his abdomen. However, he’s doing great post-op and is ready to go home.

“As far as his surgery goes, everything is good there," Young told FOX43. "So we think that once he goes home, he’ll be in good shape.”

If you are considering adopting a new family member, choosing a senior dog might be the best way to go if you are a low-energy household or want a more mature addition.

“The great thing about seniors is that they are much less work," Young said. "So, for families who really want a pet, but don’t have time to train an animal, a senior dog might be the way to go."