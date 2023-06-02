Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg

Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a clear crowd favorite.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!

Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve.

All dogs were eligible to participate and event organizers say it's not just a good time for the spectators.

"Dogs love it! I think it's just something really fun to get out of the house and do with your dog. A lot of people are always looking for stuff for their dog for energy and exercise, so it's a great thing for that," said Thomas Platts, the manager of the DockDogs event.

The event brought dogs from across the country together, with more than 10 states represented in the competition.