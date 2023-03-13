Cumberland County animal rescue announces dire financial situation due to rising inflation

Homeward Bound Animal Rescue, a non-profit program that focuses on saving pregnant dogs and their puppies, has taken to its Facebook page to raise funds.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A local animal rescue is in need of the community's help.

Due to rising inflation, Homeward Bound Animal Rescue in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County, is in need of funds to save the dogs and puppies currently in their care.

The organization also provides aid to people who do not know what to do when their dog becomes pregnant, a service they will no longer be able to provide if they don't get help soon.

"Our main focus is saving pregnant dogs and although we pull a lot of dogs from the South, we would love to start helping Pennsylvania families that may didn't get their dog spayed in time [that] ended up pregnant and they don't really know what to do," said Sue Hollenbach, the founder and director of Homeward Bound Animal Rescue.

As part of the pregnant dog program, the rescue raises the puppies until they are eight weeks old. They will also take care of finding them a new home.