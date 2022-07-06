The benefits of microchipping, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Dr. Bill Lewis from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic joined FOX43 to discuss the benefits of microchipping, some common misconceptions about microchips, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — June is National Microchip Month, and while we never want to think about our furry friends getting lost, it's important to have a way to identify them and help bring them home if they do go missing.

Dr. Bill Lewis from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic joined FOX43 on June 7 to discuss the benefits of microchipping, some common misconceptions about microchips, and more.

Dr. Lewis also spoke about the procedure of having a microchip put into your pet, whether it's painful, and the effectiveness of microchips.