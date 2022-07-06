The benefits of microchipping, with Dr. Bill Lewis

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — June is National Microchip Month, and while we never want to think about our furry friends getting lost, it's important to have a way to identify them and help bring them home if they do go missing.
Dr. Bill Lewis from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic joined FOX43 on June 7 to discuss the benefits of microchipping, some common misconceptions about microchips, and more.
Dr. Lewis also spoke about the procedure of having a microchip put into your pet, whether it's painful, and the effectiveness of microchips.
To hear more of what Dr. Lewis had to say, check out the clip above.