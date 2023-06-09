Area pet rescue, PA PitStop, seeks fosters and volunteers as they try to give dogs a better life

FOX43's Andrew Kalista raised money by shaving his "playoff hockey" beard for Pa PitStop as they strive to save abused and neglected dogs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHILLINGTON, Pa. — The dogs of PA Pitstop are as sweet as can be as they wait to find their forever home.

"You don't forget any dog," said Josh McCormick, one of the nonprofit's co-founders. "The feeling of the dog being rehabilitated and getting into a home... you remember every single one that comes here."

The organization was founded by McCormick and Denise Klonis after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana in 2017. The Berks County-based pet rescue serves Central Pa.'s counties and beyond as they rescue dogs from some of the worst situations.

"The week that we were down [in Texas and Louisiana], I think we pulled 70 dogs off the street," said Klonis. "Every single street you turned on there was a pack of dogs who needed rescue, some in horrific conditions."

It was that moment that led PA PitStop to go even further.

"Following that, we ventured a little bit further into the Rio Grande Valley of Texas which is down on the Mexico border," McCormick added. "It's very, very difficult to be there and see the reality of what is going on."

As a 100% volunteer workforce and operating on donations, PA PitStop's goal is to save as many of man's lovable best friends as they can. A goal that, according to McCormick, is unbelievably tough, "The need for what we're doing is far greater than what we can handle."

"Constantly we get dozens of calls weekly to intake people's dogs, and we just can't," Klonis agreed.

"[We] need fosters, and volunteers for adopters to come forward. Don't wait, doesn't have to be with us but just get involved regardless," pleaded McCormick.

And every dog that comes through PA PitStop enriches the lives of volunteers and their forever homes.

"There's been a positive impact on the community locally," McCormick said. "We have great volunteers, fosters. We bring families together. "

With 'Beard For Barks', at the start of the summer, FOX43's Andrew Kalista grew a playoff hockey beard as the Hershey Bears fought their way to the Calder Cup.

Andrew decided that to shave his beard, he would have to raise $1,000 for PA PitStop through donations. That goal was reached, and now it is time to shave his playoff hockey beard.