Animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of strays and surrenders

Shelters and rescues are facing an increase in dog strays and surrenders after what many called an adoption boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Antietam Humane Society (AHS) is experiencing packed kennels, an influx of strays and surrenders and volunteers who are overwhelmed.

“This year we saw specifically on dogs an increase on owner surrenders, unclaimed strays and return adoptions,” said Kacie Morrell, executive director of the AHS.

Morell said that compared to last year, the dogs they’re now obtaining are untrained and not socialized properly. Socialization starts when a dog is weaned from their mother; if taken too early, there could potentially be problems in behaviors.

“The problem is that a lot of times we’re seeing these dogs coming in have some kind of behavior issues because they weren’t socialized properly during the pandemic when they were brought into the home,” said Morrell. “So our kennels are completely full.”

Morell said the more animals they bring in, the more resources they need.

Right now volunteering to handle the responsibilities of taking care of each dog is challenging because not every dog can get the individual attention they need.

“Staff, a majority of the time, take the day up doing basic things like cleaning, vaccines, and medical treatment… they just don’t have the time to devote to the animals that need help the most,” said Morrell.

Leeb is a 10-year-old beagle mix who was adopted before the pandemic several years ago. The owners recently surrendered Leeb back to the shelter, and the pet still has not found a home. Dakota, who is a 4-year-old who Morrell says was used as a breeding dog, is also still waiting for her forever home.

“The biggest thing that folks can do at home is make sure their pets are spayed and neutered,” said Morrell. "Even if you’re having trouble getting into your local veterinarian, we do have resources we can give you for low-cost spay/neuter clinics."

Morrell also said microchipping your pet can help and asked for owners to seek out some kind of training for their pet to help them socialize. Doing so can lessen the pressure on the shelter.