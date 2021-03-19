Ukrainian couple handcuffs themselves together in order to work through relationship problems

They have pledged to stick to this three-month experiment to work through reoccurring issues in their on-again, off-again relationship.

Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova of the Ukraine, have handcuffed themselves together in a effort to strengthen their relationship, according to Fox News.

"We used to break up once or twice a week," Kudlay, 33, told Reuters. "When during another fight Vika once again said that we had to break up, I replied ‘Then I will attach you to myself.’"

Initially, Pustovitova was opposed to the idea, but she decided to go along with the experiment because she loves Kudlay.

The duo have done everything together since Valentine's Day, when they linked themselves. They get ready together, eat breakfast together, and even hold the same basket while grocery shopping. The couple even takes turns using the bathroom - one will wait outside the bathroom, their hand stretched inside.

Kudlay said that tensions still rise between the couple, but they can't just get up and walk away anymore, making the couple learn new ways to communicate.

Kudlay and Pustovitova have gained thousands of Instagram followers on an account chronicling their experiment. They've even appeared on Ukrainian talk shows to discuss their experience.