From 'buffalo chicken dip' to the Academy Awards, these were the hottest Google trends in Pennsylvania this month

Google trends expert Molly VandenBerg speaks on some of the most popular Google trends that Pennsylvanians searched for in February.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — From "Dune" to Valentine's Day to the Academy Awards, Pennsylvanians were busy searching for a wide range of topics on Google in the month of February, according to Google trends expert Molly VandenBerg.

Google experts like VandenBerg look at what people are searching across multiple platforms -- including entertainment, culture, sports, odd news, and recipes -- to evaluate what is trending the most in each state.

Nationwide, the Academy Award nominations have been top of mind for a lot of people as the Oscars approach next month, VandenBerg says. A handful of Best Picture nominees, like "Dune," "Westside Story," and "King Richard," led the way among searches in February.

Google trends show "Dune" is a hot topic in Pennsylvania search trends this month, she says.

Speaking of the Oscars, people also want to know who will be hosting this year.

"It's going to be the first time that there's a host in four years, so Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall will be taking the stage to emcee the event," said VandenBerg.

One unusual search trend that stood out this month, VandenBerg says, was results for mercury retrograde.

"That's when the planet looks like it's moving backward but it really doesn't," she says. "However, a lot of people say that it impacts a lot of areas of life, especially communication."

During the retrograde, people were taking to Google to ask if they should follow through on particular tasks, such as "Should I file taxes?"

This was one of VandenBerg's favorite searches.

"I think a lot of people were a little bit concerned that something might go wrong with their emails," she says.

Valentine's Day was celebrated last week, and Pennsylvanians used Google to inspire romantic ideas, searching for romantic restaurants in the area instead of movies or getaways, noted VandenBerg.

While Valentine's Day is one of the most defining holidays celebrated in February, "Twosday" (2/2/22) also blew up on Google, with people celebrating with plenty of "two"-themed activities.

The Super Bowl, on Feb. 13, was also a huge event this month, VandenBerg said.

"Buffalo chicken dip" was the most-searched game day essential in Pennsylvania, says VandenBerg.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the most-recent headline grabber, and VandenBerg expects related search trends on Google to reflect that.