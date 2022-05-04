Franklin County residents reminded to be on the lookout for ticks

Ticks can be active anytime temperatures reach above freezing. Pennsylvania is the leading state in the U.S. for Lyme disease cases each year.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — With spring weather moving in, the Franklin County Commissioners and Planning Department are reminding residents to be alert for ticks this season, as they can transmit diseases.

Pennsylvania is named the leading state in the U.S. for Lyme disease cases each year, and 50% of adult deer tick samples and 25% of deer tick nymphs collected in Franklin County have tested positive for the bacteria, county officials said in a press release.

According to Mosquito and Tick Borne Disease Specialist Jason Goetz, between April and September residents are at risk of being exposed to nymph-stage deer ticks, which are about the size of a poppy seed.

Between September and May, residents are more likely to be exposed to adult deer ticks, which are nearly double the size of the nymph-stage parasites.

The deer tick virus (DTV) has also been reported in other areas of the state. DTV can cause diseases such as encephalitis, the inflammation of active tissues in the brain and meningitis, the swelling of proactive membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

DTV has not yet been detected in Franklin County, but historical trends show the possibility that the virus may be present in the area or at least could be in the future, says Goetz.

How To Be Preventative:

As Lyme disease and DTV continue to rise, it's important residents know how to be preventative against tick-borne illnesses.

Before stepping foot in any wooded area, Goetz advises applying insect repellant to your clothing or directly on your skin, wearing light-colored clothing, and covering up with long-sleeves and tucked in pants to avoid a tick bite.

Once you get back home, make sure to take off any exposed clothing before going inside and transferring them straight into the washing machine or dyer on high heat for 10 minutes.

Lastly, Goetz says it's best to take a shower and perform a thorough tick check, by paying close attention to the areas around one's hair, ears, armpits, belly button, waist, between the legs, and behind the knees.

Tick Removal:

In the event you are bitten, knowing how to safely remove a tick can reduce the risk of transferred pathogens.

Goetz advises people to follow these simple steps:

First, use fine-tipped tweezers to pinch down as close to the tick’s head and mouth as possible, being careful not to grasp the tick’s abdomen.

Once you have a grasp of the tick’s head, pull straight up with even pressure.

After removing the tick, use rubbing alcohol or soap and water to thoroughly clean the bite area, your hands and tweezers.

Finally, kill the tick by submerging it in rubbing alcohol, placing it in a sealed container, or by flushing it down the toilet.