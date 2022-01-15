Famed country music broadcaster Ralph Emery has died at 88

“Ralph Emery allowed fans to get to know the people behind the songs. His conversations revealed the humor and humanity of countless country music stars. Above all, he believed in music and in the people who make it.” —Kyle Young, CEO Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum pic.twitter.com/PWkwdNeDPv

“Ralph Emery was often better known than the stars he introduced to larger and larger audiences over the years as Country Music’s foremost ambassador. Our format had no better voice over the years than Ralph, who treated Country Music and its stars – many of whom went on to become his friend – with the kind of dignity and respect they deserved for decades. As a Country Music Hall of Famer, he will be remembered among so many of the artists he supported throughout his career. On a personal note, I worked with Ralph for many years, and I always looked forward to his lively stories when we sat down for lunch. My thoughts are with his family today," said Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO.