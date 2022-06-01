Here are the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show 'Butter Up!' contest winners

The winners of the at-home butter sculpting contest were voted on by the Farm Show's followers on social media.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show's "Butter Up!" contest whipped up some at-home excitement before the Farm Show officially kicked off earlier this week.

In December, the PA Farm Show and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association partnered for the second amateur butter sculpting contest.

The interactive at-home contest is a nod to the popular 1,000-pound butter sculpture revealed at the start of each PA Farm Show.

Garret McCall of Cambria County earned the top spot for the second straight year.

Here are the other winners and runners-up:

5 and under: Winner, Natalee Amundson, Northumberland County

Elementary: Winner, Sophia Amundson, Northumberland County; runner-up, Thaleia Custer, Dauphin County

Middle school: Winner, Laura Amundson, Northumberland County; runner-up, Joey Gow, Berks County

High school: Winner, Yseult Barbedette, Schuylkill County; runner-up, Faith Decker, Somerset County

Adult: Winner, Garret McCall, Cambria County; runner-up, Pamela McConnell, Lawrence County

Entries were submitted mid-December from across the state.

The winners, voted on by friends of the PA Farm Show Facebook page, showed their sculpting skills by depicting produce, dairy and animals.

Each winner and runner up received a gift card donated by members of PFMA.

“We were thrilled to participate in this fun virtual experience for Pennsylvanians once again, and the results did not disappoint,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of PFMA. “These entries helped to celebrate and recognize the work put in by our friends at the Farm Show and in the dairy industry. Thank you to all who entered and to our PFMA members for donating prizes.”