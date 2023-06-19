Pennsylvania business Taylor Chip wins Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Doug and Sara Taylor, owners of Taylor Chip, have big plans for the future—including opening a creamery.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Doug and Sara Taylor have big plans for the future—plans almost as big as their cookies.

The owners of Taylor Chip recently won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year for eastern Pennsylvania, which spans 40 counties.

"So when we were dating, as something fun to do, we would bake chocolate chip cookies together," Sara said. "Dougie had this obsession with chocolate chip cookies... so that started our journey of trying to make a butter-based cookie that was thick, gooey, dense, chewy..."

"Tasted like a Crisco cookie, but, like, better," Doug finished. "So that's kind of how we got here—it was all by accident. The best things in life happen to you."

What started as a hobby when Doug and Sara were dating quickly brought them to new heights.

The couple used the cookies as their wedding favors, and then a friend suggested they open a stall at the now-closed Lancaster Marketplace. The couple eventually decided to take the leap, quit their jobs and devote themselves to making cookies full-time.

Sarah and Doug's recipe—although secret—purposefully uses ingredients that people have in their home kitchens to give the cookies a true handmade feel.

The Taylors currently have three cookie shops are are looking to expand, with more than six new locations in the works. Sara's passion for ice cream also led them to purchase a small ice cream maker, and now the couple has plans for a creamery in the future.

Although Taylor Chip hasn't yet crossed the Pennsylvania border, the cookies can be shipped nationwide. Click here to place an order.