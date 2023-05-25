Pennsylvania Ballet Academy prepares for 'Sleeping Beauty' performance

The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy is hard at work practicing for their June 3 performance of "Sleeping Beauty."

With a score written by Tchaikovsky in 1889, the ballet is based off of the 1697 Charles Perrault fairy tale, "The Sleeping Beauty in the Wood.” The oft-adapted story is that of a cursed princess who can only be saved by true love.

The show will be split into two acts. The first act will be divertissement and feature dance students from pre-ballet up until level six, focusing on their technique and talents. The second act will be excerpts from "Sleeping Beauty."

"I feel that it showcases the talent that we have, the variations that the students can do solos on stage together and experience that," because it's a lot, to be on stage by yourself and I think that to see the young ones up until the older you see their progress and it's great."

The Ballet Academy again teamed up with Lancaster Symphony Orchestra to provide live music.

"To hear live music instead of the recording, it's so special and it brings just a light energy to the stage," Vanessa Zahorian, artistic director for the PBA, said.