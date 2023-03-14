Pennsylvania Bakery celebrates National Pi Day

Pi Day is about more than just the number 3.14 and it’s not only for math enthusiasts. Local businesses are getting in on all the fun by getting creative for Pi Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Pi Day is about more than just the number 3.14, and it’s not only for math enthusiasts.

Local businesses are getting in on all the fun by getting creative for Pi Day.

Pennsylvania Bakery is one of those businesses that are offering specials and more throughout the day.

"Today we're looking at a few hundred, close to about 300 or so; it's definitely not Thanksgiving number but we do a good number so people can have options when they come into the store," said James Tippet, a baker at the Pennsylvania Bakery.

In honor of National Pi Day, Pennsylvania Bakery will be making a variety of pies including apple, cherry, blueberry, peach, pecan and whoopie pies.