Dress up your pasta with Olivia's carnitas, jalapeño chimichurri

Olivia's offers a way to dress up a quick, easy meal by topping your favorite pasta with homemade carnitas and jalapeño chimichurri.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Olivia's offers a way to level up a quick, easy meal by topping your favorite pasta with homemade pork carnitas and jalapeño chimichurri.

A refreshing summertime lemonade cocktail is the perfect way to cool off from the heat of the jalapeños.

Meal

Carnitas

Ingredients

5 pounds, bone-in pork butt, cut into three pieces

3 teaspoons, black pepper

2 teaspoons, sea salt

5 cloves, garlic

2 oranges, halved

1 jumbo onion, chopped

5 scallions, chopped

2 teaspoons, oregano

3 teaspoons, cumin

4 tablespoons, olive oil

3 limes, juiced

1 teaspoons, smoked paprika

1 tablespoon, tomato paste

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

2 cups, chicken stock

Directions

Paper towel dry the pork. Rub salt, pepper, cumin, oregano and smoked paprika all over the pork. In a heavy-bottom pot or Dutch oven, add the olive oil while the pan is placed on medium-high heat. Brown the pork on all sides. Add the scallions, onions, chicken stock, tomato paste and citrus juices. Cover the pot tightly and place it in an oven preheated to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook for approximately two to three hours or until carnitas are tender.

Jalapeño chimichurri

Ingredients

1 cup, extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons, red wine vinegar

1 cup, parsley, finely chopped

3 tablespoons, cilantro, finely chopped (optional)

4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

3 jalapeños, finely chopped

1 cup, red bell peppers, finely chopped

1 teaspoon, oregano

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients together. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, then mix it again. Cook the rigatoni pasta al denté and toss it in garlic butter. Top the pasta with Asiago cheese. Finally, top the cheese with the pork carnitas, then drizzle the whole dish with jalapeño chimichurri.

Cocktail

Summertime lemonade

Ingredients

Deep Eddys lemon vodka

Lemonade

Club soda

Fresh blueberries

Fresh lemon wedges

Cane sugar

Directions