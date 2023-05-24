Dress up your pasta with Olivia's carnitas, jalapeño chimichurri

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Olivia's offers a way to level up a quick, easy meal by topping your favorite pasta with homemade pork carnitas and jalapeño chimichurri.
A refreshing summertime lemonade cocktail is the perfect way to cool off from the heat of the jalapeños.
Meal
Carnitas
Ingredients
5 pounds, bone-in pork butt, cut into three pieces
3 teaspoons, black pepper
2 teaspoons, sea salt
5 cloves, garlic
2 oranges, halved
1 jumbo onion, chopped
5 scallions, chopped
2 teaspoons, oregano
3 teaspoons, cumin
4 tablespoons, olive oil
3 limes, juiced
1 teaspoons, smoked paprika
1 tablespoon, tomato paste
2 tablespoons, garlic butter
2 cups, chicken stock
Directions
Paper towel dry the pork. Rub salt, pepper, cumin, oregano and smoked paprika all over the pork. In a heavy-bottom pot or Dutch oven, add the olive oil while the pan is placed on medium-high heat. Brown the pork on all sides. Add the scallions, onions, chicken stock, tomato paste and citrus juices. Cover the pot tightly and place it in an oven preheated to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook for approximately two to three hours or until carnitas are tender.
Jalapeño chimichurri
Ingredients
1 cup, extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons, red wine vinegar
1 cup, parsley, finely chopped
3 tablespoons, cilantro, finely chopped (optional)
4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
3 jalapeños, finely chopped
1 cup, red bell peppers, finely chopped
1 teaspoon, oregano
1/2 teaspoon, sea salt
1/2 teaspoon, black pepper
Directions
Mix all of the ingredients together. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, then mix it again. Cook the rigatoni pasta al denté and toss it in garlic butter. Top the pasta with Asiago cheese. Finally, top the cheese with the pork carnitas, then drizzle the whole dish with jalapeño chimichurri.
Cocktail
Summertime lemonade
Ingredients
Deep Eddys lemon vodka
Lemonade
Club soda
Fresh blueberries
Fresh lemon wedges
Cane sugar
Directions
Muddle the fresh lemon wedges, blueberries and cane sugar together. Add ice. Add the vodka and lemonade. Top it with the club soda. Garnish the drink with the blueberries and lemon wheel.