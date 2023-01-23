Red Lion WIC Program Clinic moves closer to other resources

Community Progress Council announced that the Red Lion-based WIC clinic is now located in the Windsor Manor Elementary School, putting it closer to extra assistance.

RED LION, Pa. — The Red Lion-based Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program Clinic now officially resides in Windsor Manor Elementary School, Community Progress Council (CPC) announced today.

The move places the program clinic closer to other resources offered by CPC, such as Head Start classrooms in the Red Lion area and Resource Navigators who help families connect with supportive services and one-on-one coaching.

“Intentionally re-designing our service delivery model to co-locate programs and better support our families’ comprehensive needs is a key strategic priority for Community Progress Council,” said Robin Rohrbaugh, CPC's president and CEO. “This re-location for our WIC clinic will help to reduce barriers our families may experience in accessing services that can empower them toward self-sufficiency.”

The WIC Program Clinic is now located at 2110 Windsor Road, Windsor, and will be open for appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except 2 to 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month

WIC supports caregivers of children under 5 years old by providing access to education, nutritious food and health assessments.