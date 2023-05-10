x
Pa. lawmakers propose better pet custody agreements in divorces

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Anita Kulik, will make clear factors for judges to consider when deciding the custody of a pet in divorce proceedings.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Currently, in Pennsylvania, there are no special provisions put in place for the custody of pets during divorce proceedings, however, Rep. Anita Kulik is trying to change that.

The former attorney stated that at times pets can be used as leverage when negotiating assets during a divorce and that currently, Pa. laws treat pets more like inanimate objects than living creatures.

The following points were brought up for judges to consider when deciding the custody of a pet:

  • Whether the animal entered the picture prior to or during the marriage
  • The basic daily needs of the pet
  • Which party generally facilitates veterinary care and social interaction for the animal
  • Which party generally ensures the pet is in compliance with local and state regulations, such as licensing
  • Which party is able to provide greater financial support for the pet

The proposed legislation aims to have divorce proceedings answer these questions before custody is determined.

The bill also allows both parties to enter into an enforceable agreement, outside of a divorce decree, that provides for the possession and care of a pet. 

