Pa. Fireworks law reminders ahead of Memorial Day

With Memorial Day quickly approaching and the Fourth of July not too far behind, the York County Regional Police Department issued a statement reminding residents of the updates to the Pennsylvania Fireworks law.

Notable changes include:

Cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without express permission of the property owner.

Cannot be directed at another person.

Cannot be discharged from or directed at a building or vehicle

Cannot be discharged within 150 feet of a building or vehicle regardless if the building or vehicle is owned by the user of the consumer fireworks.

Cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug

Additionally, police stated that municipalities may restrict the use of consumer fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., except on July 2, 3, 4 and Dec. 31 when they may be used until 1 a.m.

If July 4 falls on a Tuesday (which it will in 2023), Wednesday, or Thursday they may be used until 1 a.m. on the immediately preceding and following Friday and Saturday.

State police, certified municipal police officers, sheriff or sheriff's deputy and a certified in hazardous devices training Pa. bomb squad member are all permitted to take, remove or cause to be removed all stocks of consumer or display fireworks sold, used, stored or held in violation of this law.