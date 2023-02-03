Orchid Show & Sale returning to Hershey Gardens in February

The orchid show and sale will feature rare species and unique hybrids, including Cattleyas, Dendrobiums, Vandas, Oncidiums and Phragmipediums, to name a few.

HERSHEY, Pa. — It's that time of year! The 39th annual Orchid Show & Sale is returning to Hershey Gardens.

The Susquehanna Orchid Society (SOS) will bring its orchid show and sale on Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.

"For the Love of Orchids" showcases nearly a thousand orchids and dozens of varieties. General admission tickets can be purchased in person upon arrival or discounted general admission tickets can be bought in advance here.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

Regular (ages 13-61): $15

Senior (ages 62+): $14

Junior (ages 3-12): $11

Children ages 2 and under – FREE

Hershey Gardens Members – FREE

The orchid show and sale will feature rare species and unique hybrids, including Cattleyas, Dendrobiums, Vandas, Oncidiums and Phragmipediums, to name a few.

Sherry Baby, a variety that smells like chocolate, will also be featured at the show.

A full schedule of the event is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 3

11 a.m. – Orchid Highlights of the Butterfly Atrium

Saturday, Feb. 4

11 a.m. – Orchid Highlights of the Butterfly Atrium

1:30 p.m. – Choosing the Right Orchid to Grow in Your Home

2 p.m. – Orchid Show Tour

2:30 p.m. – Dividing Your Orchid - demonstration

3:30 p.m. – Growing Phalaenopsis in Your Home

Sunday, Feb. 5

11 a.m. – Orchid Highlights of the Butterfly Atrium

11:30 – Dividing Your Orchid - demonstration

1:30 p.m. – Orchid Show Tour, with Spotlight on Vanda Orchid

2 p.m. – Orchid Show Tour

2:30 p.m. – Tips and Tricks for Growing Orchids

SOS members will be on-hand to assist interested buyers with selecting orchid varieties that best work with the homeowner's growing environment. Guests can also participate in tours and attend informational and how-to sessions given by experts.

In addition, displays will be judged on-site and presented with awards. Several orchids displayed at previous SOS shows have received national recognition by the American Orchid Society.