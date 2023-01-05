Helping older adults stay active, sharp, social with OLLI | Give Local York

OLLI's driving motto is "curiosity never retires." The organization allows members to take non-credit courses presented by volunteers and attend social gatherings.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York, a day of philanthropy designed to support the nonprofits helping people right in your own community, will take place from May 4 to 5.

As the event draws nearer, FOX43 is highlighting some of the nonprofits that will benefit from the donations.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI, is one of those organizations.

The nonprofit helps older adults stay active, sharp and social through a variety of continuing education courses available for a small fee. The classes are taught by volunteers at Penn State York and do not count for credit.

OLLI also sponsors social gatherings, volunteer opportunities, intergeneration experience and many more for its members. Its driving motto is "curiosity never retires."

"I love the courses," Joan Fulton, a 12-year member of OLLI, said. "I really have trouble limiting myself each semester to six or seven courses ebcause there's such a rich array of things to choose from. You don't need a college background, there are no books to buy, there are no tests, there's no homework, so it's just learning for the pure enjoyment of learning."

The nonprofit receives no funding from the state, which means it leans heavily on membership fees and donations to keep running. Organizers hope that the money raised from Give Local York will allow OLLI to become self-sustainable and be enjoyed by many generations of to come.

Instead of setting a monetary goal, the organization hopes to receive support from 370 unique donors.

There are tons of volunteer opportunities available with OLLI, from working with the curriculum to making baked good for gatherings.

Anyone who is interested in the nonprofit's mission can also follow along with it on Facebook.

OLLI reaches further than just York County. The institute partners with universities nationwide to help seniors keep learning.