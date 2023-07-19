Olivia's summer squash will leave you feeling stuffed

You might feel just as stuffed as Olivia's summer squash after this meal.

YORK, Pa. — This meal from Olivia's will leave you feeling just as stuffed as the squash.

The Mediterranean restaurant shares a recipe for stuffed summer squash. Featuring both yellow and green squash, ground meat, cheese, fresh herbs and Olivia's famous garlic butter, this recipe is an explosion of flavor.

A "Greek on the Beach" cocktail enhances the summer vibes.

Meal

Stuffed summer squash

Ingredients

3 large squash, yellow and green (approximately 1 foot long)

2 red onions, diced

1 pound, ground beef

1 pound, ground lamb

1 tablespoon, sun-dried tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

2 tablespoons, fresh mint, finely chopped

3 tablespoons, fresh dill, finely chopped

Pinch, sea salt

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

1/2 teaspoon, dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon, cumin

6 lasagna sheets

1/2 cup, Asiago cheese

2 cups, mozzarella cheese

Broth

Ingredients

2 cups, chicken stock

1 cup, marinara

Directions

Cut the squash into three- to four-inch sections. Hollow them out with a spoon and set aside. Sauté the garlic butter and onions for two to three minutes. Add the ground beef and lamb. Cook for two minutes. Add the sun-dried tomatoes, mint, dill, salt, cumin, pepper and oregano. Cook everything for an additional two minutes, then remove it from heat. Mix in the Asiago cheese. Spoon the mixture onto lasagna sheets. Roll the sheets up and stuff them into the squash. Place the stuffed squash in a casserole dish and add the broth. Cover the casserole dish with plastic wrap and foil (shiny side down). Bake the squash in a preheated oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 30 minutes.

Take the dish out of the oven. Top it with mozzarella cheese, and place it back in the oven uncovered. Bake the squash until the cheese starts to brown. Remove it from the oven. After plating the squash, ladle the remaining broth on top.

Cocktail

Greek on the Beach

Ingredients

Ouzo

Amaretto

Simple syrup

Fresh squeezed lemon

Orange juice

Crème of coconut

Directions