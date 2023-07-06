Enjoy a light, summery meal of Olivia's sesame seared tuna, citrus peach margarita

Olivia's sesame seared tuna with roasted sweet potatoes is a light, summery meal that is best enjoyed sitting out on the patio with a citrus peach margarita in hand.

YORK, Pa. — As the heat ramps up, you may be looking for a lighter dinner that won't leave you feeling sluggish.

Olivia's sesame seared tuna with roasted sweet potatoes does the trick. Best enjoyed sitting out on the patio with a citrus peach margarita in hand, this summery meal will hit the spot.

Meal

Sesame crust

Ingredients

2 tablespoons, poppy seeds

5 tablespoons, white sesame seeds

1 teaspoon, granulated garlic

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

1 teaspoon, brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon, dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon, kosher salt

Directions

Cut the tuna steak into six- to eight-ounce portions. Pat the steaks dry with a paper towel. Drizzle them with soy sauce. Combine all of the crust ingredients and use it coat all sides of the tuna steak. Preheat a cast iron pan on the medium-high setting. Add two ounces of sesame oil. Carefully place the tuna steaks in the pan. Sear each side for approximately one minute, then remove from heat. Slice the tuna thin, then serve it with stir fry veggies and roasted sweet potatoes.

Roasted sweet potatoes

Directions

Cut the sweet potatoes in half lengthwise. Season them with a pinch of salt. Place the potatoes on a baking sheet, skin side up. Roast them in an oven preheated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit until fork tender. Turn them over, and spoon ginger butter over the tops. Place the sweet potatoes back in the oven to caramelize for approximately five minutes. Remove them from the oven, then top with diced scallions.

Ginger butter

Ingredients

4 tablespoons, scallions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon, fresh ginger, finely minced

1 tablespoon, garlic butter

4 tablespoons, shredded coconut

2 tablespoons, brown sugar

1 tablespoon, sesame oil

3 tablespoons, shallots, finely chopped

Directions

In a sauté pan on medium-high heat, sauté the shallots with the garlic butter and sesame oil until they are translucent. Add the ginger, cooking for approximately one minute. Add the coconut and brown sugar, stirring constantly on low-medium heat. Dissolve the sugar, making sure not to burn it.

Cocktail

Citrus peach margarita

Ingredients

1800 Silver Tequila

Italicus Bergamot Orange Liqueur

Sweet and sour

Orange juice

Peach nectar

White peach syrup

Fresh orange

Fresh lime

Tajín Peach Rings garnish

1/2 sugar, 1/2 salt rim

Directions